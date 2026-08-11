HEY TEXAS: Talarico Has Erased His Radical Past from His Site to Sell Himself as a Moderate

James Talarico is running for Senate as a mainstream Texas Democrat.

But a look at his past tells a very different story.

After previously using his website to promote some strikingly radical positions and rhetoric, key language has since been scrubbed from the site.



So what exactly did Talarico remove, and why?



This week on Come & Take It, watch as Sara takes a closer look at James Talarico’s political past and the statements and positions that have disappeared, and then you decide whether he’s trying to rewrite his record as he seeks a bigger political future in Texas.



Is James Talarico simply evolving politically—or trying to erase his radical past?



(0:00) – Welcome to Come & Take It

(0:55) – Talarico SCRUBBED His Website

(3:36) – MISSING: Bold Progressive Agenda

(5:11) – RADICAL Leftist

(8:00) – WHINING About Protecting Kids??

(11:11) – Keeping P*rn in Libraries??

(14:17) – Talarico's Church Is UNBIBLICAL

(17:01) – Talarico Is RUNNING From His Radical Past

Public Archive Sites

https://archive.today - selective archives usually sent by content creators

https://web.archive.org - Wayback Machind of the Internet Archive (archive.org)

https://archive-it.org - an extension of the Internet Archive

https://perma.cc - legal and academic institutions

https://www.loc.gov/web-archives/ - Library of Congress

Which should you use?