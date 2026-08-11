What Pol Pot Did to Cambodia's Smartest People When Establishing the Khmer Rouge

Between 1975 and 1979, Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge butchered nearly a quarter of Cambodia's entire population in less than four years. Doctors, teachers, lawyers, monks, painters, anyone who could think for themselves was hunted down, tortured, and slaughtered in one of the worst genocides of the 20th century.



This video uncovers exactly how Pol Pot's regime carried out the systematic massacre of Cambodia's intellectual class.

Wearing glasses could get you killed.

Speaking a second language could get your entire family buried in a mass grave.

The capital city of Phnom Penh was emptied overnight, hospitals were cleared of dying patients, and the country was thrown back to "Year Zero."

We trace the horror inside the infamous S-21 prison where 15,000 people were tortured to death, the story of painter Vann Nath who survived only because the regime needed propaganda, the destruction of Buddhist monasteries, the targeted killing of Cham Muslim imams, and the chilling irony that Pol Pot himself was a Paris-educated intellectual who turned on his own kind.

If you want the truth about the Cambodian genocide, the killing fields, communist atrocities, and the men who turned an entire country into a graveyard, this is the deep dive you need.

⏱️ Chapters

Introduction

Why Intellectuals?

The New People

How Were They Persecuted?

Religious Leaders

Artists

Legacy and Memory

The Killing Fields

Embedded from the YT channel, SuperMethie