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UK Police LAUNCH Crackdown On Innocent Civilians, Brits Arrested For Shopping
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UK Police LAUNCH Crackdown On Innocent Civilians, Brits Arrested For Shopping

From all the evidence, police brutality is a thing now in the U.K.
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