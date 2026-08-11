UK Police LAUNCH Crackdown On Innocent Civilians, Brits Arrested For Shopping
From all the evidence, police brutality is a thing now in the U.K.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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