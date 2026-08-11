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🚨DELUSIONAL: CNN Hosts TRIGGERED By Trump's MIRACULOUS Escape From Iranian Threat?!
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🚨DELUSIONAL: CNN Hosts TRIGGERED By Trump's MIRACULOUS Escape From Iranian Threat?!

First this, then today Iran expects Trump to surrender... can you say psychotic?
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DecisiveLiberty

On this full, LIVE episode of LARRY with Larry O'Connor, we discuss

  • CNN's unhinged reaction to President Trump's daring escape from the NATO summit in Turkey while avoiding a security risk from Iran

  • Anthony Fauci BOMBSHELL texts reveal unbelievable information that he hid from the public

  • Democrats TURN on radical DSA socialists

  • and MUCH, much more!

0:00 Trump's Air Force One Decoy Revealed
5:45 CNN Whines About Trump's Plane Switch
14:30 Trump Bills Iran For 50 Years Of Terror
21:35 Fauci Knew: Covid Shot Miscarriage Risk
32:06 Walensky Told Pregnant Moms It Was Safe
36:19 NIH Director Bhattacharya On Mandates
44:00 Socialists Take Over The Democrat Party
57:28 Hasan Piker Cheers Seizing Property
1:00:05 John Kennedy Torches The Socialists
1:02:09 Super Chats And Grandpa Larry Update

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