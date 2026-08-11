Kash Patel: FBI’s War on Global Scam Empires

In this exclusive interview with FBI Director Kash Patel, we dive into the FBI’s campaign to take down scam centers around the world, from Burma to the United Arab Emirates.

Last year, the FBI launched Operation Blackout, a 16-month campaign that dismantled four of the world’s largest scam centers.

Working with international partners—notably including China’s Ministry of Public Security—the FBI seized over $15 billion, arrested over 300 individuals, and freed thousands of trafficked victims who had been forced to work at these scam compounds.

The amount of money Americans have reported losing to fraud has increased over threefold from 2020 to 2025, according to data from the Federal Trade Commission.

And nearly half of that in 2025 went to romance cryptocurrency scams—known as pig-butchering scams.

Scammers use texts to build trust before luring victims into fake investments that drain their life savings.

Then they move and launder the money through crypto wallets.

So what can people do to avoid scams?

Will the FBI be returning all the seized money?

And why has the FBI chosen to work with China on tackling these scam compounds?

How can the Chinese regime be trusted to work in good faith?

In this wide-ranging interview, we also discuss the FBI’s efforts to catch spies, investigate transnational repression, reduce bureaucratic red tape, and prevent future terrorist attacks.

Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and the guest and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.



0:00 Intro

1:31 World Cup Security

4:17 Scam Centers & Operation Blackout

6:55 Pig Butchering Scams

11:25 Slaves in Scam Compounds

13:19 Why's the FBI Working with China's MPS?

19:00 How Does the FBI Get the Money Back?

23:41 Advice to Viewers on Scams

26:00 Chinese Interference in 2020 Election

28:26 Removal of Spies

31:42 CCP Targeting Americans with Security Clearances

35:26 Tackling Transnational Repression

38:40 Terrorist Attacks Thwarted

41:26 What is the Director's Strategic Information Center (DSIC)?

44:33 Major Reforms at the FBI