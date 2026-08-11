Top MI DEM FLIPS, She JUST Admitted Her Party is INSANE!
The DSA has completely taken over the Democrat Party and the consequences are staggering for this Senate Election. Even the MI AG, Dana Nessel, has condemned it.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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