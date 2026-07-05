Winston Marshall w Glenn Beck: The Best Breakdown Of America's Founding You'll Ever Hear

In this episode of The Winston Marshall Show, he sits down with broadcaster and founder of The Blaze, Glenn Beck, for a sweeping conversation on the true meaning of the American Revolution, the Declaration of Independence, and the Christian ideas that gave birth to the United States.

Beck argues that America's founding was not simply a revolt against taxation, but a revolution rooted in God-given rights, individual liberty, and the belief that government exists to protect, not grant, freedom.

We explore the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, natural law, slavery, the Founding Fathers, and why Beck believes the American experiment cannot be understood without its Judeo-Christian foundations.

The conversation also examines the influence of the Bible, the Enlightenment, John Locke, George Whitefield, the Roman Republic, and the balance between faith, liberty, and political power.

Beck explains why America's constitutional system was designed to restrain government, why rights belong to the individual rather than the state, and why the nation's founding principles remain under attack today. Finally, we discuss whether America is a nation, an idea, or both, and what it will take to preserve the principles that have shaped the republic for nearly 250 years.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

02:01 Why America Declared Independence

04:14 The Meaning Of The Declaration Of Independence

07:20 Slavery, The Founding Fathers & The Revolution

12:05 Christianity, Israel & America’s Founding

16:36 Are Human Rights Christian Or Enlightenment Ideas?

22:59 Is America A Christian Nation?

28:37 Life, Liberty & The Pursuit Of Happiness Explained

34:15 The Constitution, The Bill Of Rights & Limited Government

43:02 Is America An Idea Or A People?