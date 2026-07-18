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Why Many Have Been Fat After 1980: Switch 7 Things Back
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Why Many Have Been Fat After 1980: Switch 7 Things Back

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Decisive Liberty
Jul 18, 2026

In 1970 almost nobody in America was fat.

Then obesity rates tripled after 1980.

This is how the American diet was quietly switched - and the 7 changes that did it.

Before 1980, Americans ate bigger breakfasts, cooked at home, and stayed slim without gyms or diets.

Then the food supply changed - portion sizes, sugar, snacking, and what counts as "normal" eating were all switched, one decision at a time.

Nobody voted on it.

Nobody noticed.

In this video:

  • what actually changed in the American diet after 1980

  • why willpower was never the problem, and

  • the 7 things you can switch back, starting today

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