Why Many Have Been Fat After 1980: Switch 7 Things Back

In 1970 almost nobody in America was fat.
Then obesity rates tripled after 1980.
This is how the American diet was quietly switched - and the 7 changes that did it.
Before 1980, Americans ate bigger breakfasts, cooked at home, and stayed slim without gyms or diets.
Then the food supply changed - portion sizes, sugar, snacking, and what counts as "normal" eating were all switched, one decision at a time.
Nobody voted on it.
Nobody noticed.
In this video:
what actually changed in the American diet after 1980
why willpower was never the problem, and
the 7 things you can switch back, starting today