Julian Dorsey w Baron Coleman: DEBUNKING the Many Claims from the Charlie Kirk Assassination

This is an excerpt - full video is posted at the end of this post

Baron Coleman - the independent investigator who has spent more time examining the specific evidence in the Charlie Kirk assassination than any other public figure - returns to Julian Dorey for what may be the most important and most intellectually honest conversation in the entire series.

This episode is not about what is strange or alarming or anomalous in the Kirk case.

It is about what is wrong.

The claims that are being made about the Charlie Kirk assassination - by commentators by online investigators, and by people who have been following the case with genuine concern - that are not supported by the evidence, that contradict the documented record, or that represent a misunderstanding of how forensic ballistic or investigative processes actually work.

Baron Coleman goes through every one of them. Including some he once examined seriously himself.

The self-correction thread is the episode's most intellectually significant and most personally revealing contribution.

Coleman has been one of the most technically specific and most analytically rigorous independent analysts of the Kirk case operating publicly - and the specific conclusions he has reached through that analysis have been documented across multiple conversations with Julian Dorey. Some of those conclusions have been updated by new evidence.

Some of the theories he examined seriously he can no longer support.

His willingness to publicly correct his own previous positions - to say specifically what he got wrong, what the evidence showed him he was wrong about, and why he changed his assessment - is one of the most valuable and most rarely demonstrated qualities in the entire independent investigation ecosystem around the Kirk case.

The evidentiary standard thread is the episode's most practically significant and most broadly applicable contribution.

The Kirk assassination has generated an enormous amount of commentary analysis and theory - much of it from people who are genuinely concerned about accountability and transparency and who are asking legitimate questions in good faith.

But good faith is not the same as good evidence.

Coleman brings the same forensic and ballistic discipline that produced his 99.96% confidence statement to the specific task of identifying claims that sound compelling but that collapse under the weight of the evidence.

He explains specifically what standard of evidence is required for a claim about the Kirk assassination to be worth taking seriously - and why many of the most widely shared claims fail to meet it.

The narrative versus evidence thread closes the episode with Coleman's most important analytical contribution.

The difference between the Charlie Kirk assassination narrative - the story that has developed in the commentary ecosystem around the case - and the Charlie Kirk assassination evidence - what is actually documented and what it actually shows - is the most important distinction in the entire case.

Coleman explains specifically where the narrative and the evidence diverge, which narrative elements are unsupported, and what the honest picture of the case looks like when you build it from the documented record rather than from the theories that have accumulated around it.

Inside This Clip

Which Charlie Kirk assassination claims Baron Coleman now says are not supported by the evidence

Why Coleman is correcting some of the same theories he previously examined seriously

The self-correction — what he got wrong what changed his mind and what the evidence actually showed him

The evidentiary standard — what a claim about the Kirk assassination needs to meet to be worth taking seriously

The specific claims being made that collapse under forensic and ballistic scrutiny

The difference between the Kirk assassination narrative and the Kirk assassination evidence

Which elements of the popular Kirk conspiracy theories have no documented foundation

What the honest picture of the Charlie Kirk assassination actually looks like built from evidence alone

Why Coleman says separating what is true from what is false is more important than finding new anomalies

Julian Dorey's reaction to Coleman's most intellectually honest and most analytically significant Kirk assessment

This is the Charlie Kirk assassination debunking - told by the one investigator whose specific technical knowledge of the case makes him uniquely qualified to separate what the evidence actually shows from what the narrative has made people believe.

FULL VIDEO