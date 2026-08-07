00:00 Gold, silver and the yen carry trade
00:35 Why gold is the ultimate collateral
02:51 Before 2022: US treasuries as the world's collateral
04:22 2022: Russia invades, and the West freezes its assets
06:27 Correcting the record: it was the EU, not the US
09:24 Russia sues Belgium over the frozen assets
11:03 Who actually blew up Nord Stream
12:24 Back to gold, silver and Bitcoin: Tom's tweet
15:06 The yen carry trade, explained simply
16:15 Reading the yen/Swiss franc chart
18:28 How carry trades actually work
20:34 The Swiss franc as Europe's safe haven
29:52 Why Europe is trapped — and Tom's "manufactured crisis" theory
31:45 Europe's welfare state, US military spending, and NATO
33:47 Trump's energy squeeze on Europe
36:02 European "values," the garden and the jungle
38:23 Japan's capital repatriation is hurting the euro further
40:08 Trump's playbook: Argentina, Japan, and a compressed timetable
43:28 Iran's nuclear red line
46:32 Why Israel gets a bomb and Iran doesn't
49:09 Is Pakistan controlled by Pakistan?
50:13 The British Empire debate
51:09 The internet for Friday, August 6th
52:04 Does human breathing cause global warming?
52:37 Where to find Tom and Vince (and how to actually learn this stuff)
Trump & Japan Have A Pincer Europe Cannot Escape (Trump Just Broke Europe)
00:00 Gold, silver and the yen carry trade