Why CVN-77 Rushed to Hormuz With a Weapon No Carrier Has

On April 19, 2026, the USS Spruance intercepted an Iranian cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

Tehran responded by launching waves of cheap, expendable drones toward U.S. naval forces.

And CVN-77 sailed straight into that swarm with a weapon no aircraft carrier had ever carried before.

The problem was never the missiles.

The ESSM is nearly perfect, Mach 4, fifty Gs in a turn, it almost never misses.

But at $1.5 million per shot against a $20,000 drone, the math is inescapable.

Shoot enough of them down and you go bankrupt on ammunition before the swarm runs out of drones.

This is the Magazine Depth Problem, and it is the reason the Navy bolted a containerized laser to the flight deck of a $6 billion nuclear reactor.

In this video, we break down how the LOCUST Laser Weapon System reversed a 75:1 financial disadvantage overnight, why a nuclear-powered carrier is the only platform that can sustain it, and what a dollar-a-shot beam means for the future of carrier strike group defense.

Timestamps:

00:00 The shipping container on the flight deck of CVN-77

01:48 April 19 and the weapon the Pentagon feared most

03:37 75 to 1, why a perfect missile becomes a financial liability

05:12 The laser that plugs into a nuclear reactor, no drydock required

08:51 Dwell time, thermal load, and why lasers do not explode things

11:40 One dollar per shot and what it actually protects

13:56 The math only works if the carrier stays in position