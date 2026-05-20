BETRAYED: How America Was Infiltrated While We Celebrated WW2 Victory w Mel K

America wasn't taken over recently.

It was taken over while we were celebrating the end of World War II.

In this episode, I sit down with researcher and author Mel K to expose the hidden decade of 1944 to 1954, when a small network of Wall Street bankers, intelligence operatives, and globalist lawyers quietly built the supranational architecture that now sits above our Constitution and our government.

Once you understand what was built in those years,

the Great Reset, the plandemic, and the surveillance state

all start to make a very different kind of sense.