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Quantum Just Broke Encryption (And the Book of Genesis Predicted It)
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Quantum Just Broke Encryption (And the Book of Genesis Predicted It)

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Decisive Liberty
May 20, 2026

A researcher in Italy just broke an encryption key with a quantum computer — and the way it works is the closest science has ever come to measuring Genesis 1:3.

In April 2026, Cloudflare called a quantum encryption break "a real shock," and Harvard's lab now says fault-tolerant machines are 5 to 10 years ahead of schedule. The headlines are all about Bitcoin. They missed the deeper story.

What you'll learn:
✅ What a qubit is actually doing — reading information out of pure potential
✅ Why "let there be light" reads like a collapse function
✅ The 2,000-year-old verse that describes quantum reality almost word for word

The part most scientists are mapping without realizing it?

It has a name in Colossians.

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