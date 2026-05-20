Quantum Just Broke Encryption (And the Book of Genesis Predicted It)

A researcher in Italy just broke an encryption key with a quantum computer — and the way it works is the closest science has ever come to measuring Genesis 1:3.



In April 2026, Cloudflare called a quantum encryption break "a real shock," and Harvard's lab now says fault-tolerant machines are 5 to 10 years ahead of schedule. The headlines are all about Bitcoin. They missed the deeper story.



What you'll learn:

✅ What a qubit is actually doing — reading information out of pure potential

✅ Why "let there be light" reads like a collapse function

✅ The 2,000-year-old verse that describes quantum reality almost word for word



The part most scientists are mapping without realizing it?

It has a name in Colossians.