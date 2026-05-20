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The Largest Solar Complex Sited for Adirondack Park SUDDENLY "On Hold"
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The Largest Solar Complex Sited for Adirondack Park SUDDENLY "On Hold"

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 20, 2026

  • Why was the largest solar project sited for the ADK Park suddenly paused?

  • Why did this happen just weeks after the ORES executive director resigned?

Alexandra Fasulo is investigating all of it here on her YT channel.

As you can probably guess... it all has to do with money.

The only "green" in green energy is the money these private interest groups and corporations are exchanging with one another.

The result is impending mass environmental devastation in the name of "saving the planet."

The Adirondack Park is supposed to be "Forever Wild."

It's important that New York State knows we are ALL paying attention.

I wrote a free article about this…

House of Green
Largest ORES solar complex sited for Adirondack Park on "hold" amid money concerns
It appears the cracks in the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) foundation are spreading. First, the Executive Director, Zeryai Hagos, suddenly resigns at the end of April, forcing the Deputy Executive Director, Jason Zehr, into the role of Interim Executive Director…
Read more
9 days ago · 100 likes · 31 comments · Alexandra Fasulo

New York State made its OWN soil classification system to get around USDA prime farmland designation…

House of Green
Getting around USDA prime farmland: New York is using own system to downgrade soils at solar complexes
If you can’t play by the rules of the game and win, then you change the game entirely. That’s how New York State has been playing for decades. Perhaps the state took a page out of Machievelli’s book when he proclaimed, “never play fair in a game where others cheat…
Read more
2 days ago · 58 likes · 18 comments · Alexandra Fasulo


Where we are raising money to bring forth litigation…

American Land Rescue Fund

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