The Largest Solar Complex Sited for Adirondack Park SUDDENLY "On Hold"

Why was the largest solar project sited for the ADK Park suddenly paused?

Why did this happen just weeks after the ORES executive director resigned?

Alexandra Fasulo is investigating all of it here on her YT channel.

As you can probably guess... it all has to do with money.

The only "green" in green energy is the money these private interest groups and corporations are exchanging with one another.



The result is impending mass environmental devastation in the name of "saving the planet."



The Adirondack Park is supposed to be "Forever Wild."

It's important that New York State knows we are ALL paying attention.



I wrote a free article about this…

New York State made its OWN soil classification system to get around USDA prime farmland designation…



Where we are raising money to bring forth litigation…

American Land Rescue Fund