Bessent's "No Excuses" Bombshell: Trump's Treasury Just Cornered LONDON, Not Iran

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s “No Money for Terror” message at the G7 is framed as sanctions on Iran, but Susan argues the real warning is aimed at allied “excuses” enabling terror financing through shell companies in Europe, shadow banking in the Middle East, and cartel networks.

Reviewing recent OFAC designations, Susan Kokinda highlights multiple entities with London-linked addresses and UK jurisdictions, presenting them as evidence pointing to the City of London’s financial role.

She then cites the White House’s new counterterrorism strategy naming the Muslim Brotherhood as the root of modern jihadi groups, and claims British intelligence historically built and used Brotherhood networks, citing Robert Dreyfuss and Mark Curtis and noting UK Foreign Office secrecy over recent contacts.

Finally, she connects “no room for excuses” to intensified action against cartels, citing recent extraditions, indictments, and Mexico cooperation as part of a broader war on “Dope Incorporated.”

Chapters

00:00 The Midweek Update - Intro - May 20, 2026

02:17 The London Addresses Hiding in Plain Sight

04:53 The British Foreign Office Files: Three Chapters, Three Operations, One Empire

08:49 Taking Down Dope Inc