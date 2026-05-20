Scott Jennings Left Ana Navarro SPEECHLESS With One Question She COULDN'T Answer

Katy Tur attacked Mike Johnson on MSNow for a quote she called terrifying - turns out he was paraphrasing the Declaration of Independence, and nobody on her panel caught it.

CNN raised "serious questions" about Christians holding a prayer event on the National Mall, then asked thirty seconds later if Christians are really being silenced.

And Ana Navarro called Trump's DOJ settlement fund "reparations for January 6th" before Scott Jennings shut her down with one question.

Chapters

0:00 Katy Tur vs. Mike Johnson

7:16 Trump on Christianity's Comeback

10:13 CNN: Are Christians Being Silenced?

14:36 Ana Navarro vs. Scott Jennings