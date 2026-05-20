Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
Scott Jennings Left Ana Navarro SPEECHLESS With One Question She COULDN'T Answer
0:00
-19:14

Scott Jennings Left Ana Navarro SPEECHLESS With One Question She COULDN'T Answer

Plus, MSNow's Tur panel doesn't recognize and questions the legitimacy a passage Mike Johnson used in a speech is actually from our Declaration of Independent
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 20, 2026

Katy Tur attacked Mike Johnson on MSNow for a quote she called terrifying - turns out he was paraphrasing the Declaration of Independence, and nobody on her panel caught it.

CNN raised "serious questions" about Christians holding a prayer event on the National Mall, then asked thirty seconds later if Christians are really being silenced.

And Ana Navarro called Trump's DOJ settlement fund "reparations for January 6th" before Scott Jennings shut her down with one question.

Chapters

0:00 Katy Tur vs. Mike Johnson
7:16 Trump on Christianity's Comeback
10:13 CNN: Are Christians Being Silenced?
14:36 Ana Navarro vs. Scott Jennings

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture