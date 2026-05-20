Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
He Says That Endorsement Might Be the Best Thing That Ever Happened to His Campaign
0:00
-56:24

He Says That Endorsement Might Be the Best Thing That Ever Happened to His Campaign

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 20, 2026

Sheriff Chad Bianco of Riverside County is running for Governor of California.

He has served in law enforcement for over 30 years.

He kept his businesses open during COVID.

He hired everyone who got fired for refusing the vaccine.

He has already arrested school officials for failing to notify parents.

And when Trump endorsed his opponent at 1AM, his wife woke him up to tell him.

He said "oh, that sucks" and went back to sleep.

In this conversation, we get into

  • why California is starving for real leadership and why career politicians cannot provide it

  • his plan to repeal Prop 47 and Prop 57 and why only voters can fix what voters created

  • why he says homelessness has nothing to do with homes and everything to do with untreated addiction and mental illness

  • how he plans to lower gas prices in California to be the cheapest in the country

  • why he says 60 to 65% of California's problems come from over-regulation and how fast he can fix them with executive orders

  • his promise that there will never be a boy in your daughter's locker room while he is governor

  • his response to Trump's endorsement of Steve Hilton and why he thinks it is actually helping his campaign

  • what he learned from keeping Riverside County open during COVID that no other county in California matched

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture