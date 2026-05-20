He Says That Endorsement Might Be the Best Thing That Ever Happened to His Campaign

Sheriff Chad Bianco of Riverside County is running for Governor of California.

He has served in law enforcement for over 30 years.

He kept his businesses open during COVID.

He hired everyone who got fired for refusing the vaccine.

He has already arrested school officials for failing to notify parents.

And when Trump endorsed his opponent at 1AM, his wife woke him up to tell him.

He said "oh, that sucks" and went back to sleep.



In this conversation, we get into