He Says That Endorsement Might Be the Best Thing That Ever Happened to His Campaign

Sheriff Chad Bianco of Riverside County is running for Governor of California.
He has served in law enforcement for over 30 years.
He kept his businesses open during COVID.
He hired everyone who got fired for refusing the vaccine.
He has already arrested school officials for failing to notify parents.
And when Trump endorsed his opponent at 1AM, his wife woke him up to tell him.
He said "oh, that sucks" and went back to sleep.
In this conversation, we get into
why California is starving for real leadership and why career politicians cannot provide it
his plan to repeal Prop 47 and Prop 57 and why only voters can fix what voters created
why he says homelessness has nothing to do with homes and everything to do with untreated addiction and mental illness
how he plans to lower gas prices in California to be the cheapest in the country
why he says 60 to 65% of California's problems come from over-regulation and how fast he can fix them with executive orders
his promise that there will never be a boy in your daughter's locker room while he is governor
his response to Trump's endorsement of Steve Hilton and why he thinks it is actually helping his campaign
what he learned from keeping Riverside County open during COVID that no other county in California matched