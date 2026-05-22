Why Aren't Our Police Ready for An Islam Attack? What Are ALL Mosques Hiding? Who Is Yaser Qadhi & Why Is He Focused on TX?

John Guandolo is a former FBI Special Agent and Marine Corps veteran who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1989.

He served with the 2nd Battalion 2nd Marines as an Infantry Platoon Commander in Operations Desert Shield/Storm and also in the 2nd Force Reconnaissance Company.

He joined the FBI in 1996, working in the Washington Field Office, where he developed counter-terrorism programs and served on a SWAT team.

Guandolo is the founder of Understanding the Threat (UTT), an organization that offers strategic and operational threat-focused consultation, education, and training. His work focuses on what he describes as the jihadi threat and aims to provide strategies to defeat it at various community levels.

Perspectives

LEFT: Guandolo as an Anti-Muslim Conspiracy Theorist…

Guandolo has been described as an anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist and extremist, whose seminars are filled with “lies, slander, and conspiracy theories.” (Southern Poverty Law Center)

He has made claims such as nearly all prominent Islamic organizations in the U.S. being part of a coordinated effort to undermine American principles and impose Sharia law, and that former CIA director John Brennan is a secret Muslim convert. (Southern Poverty Law Center)

Training sessions he conducted for law enforcement have been reported to promote false conspiracy theories about Muslim Americans, including claims that Muslim student associations recruit for “jihad” and that over 50% of mosques advocate violence through Sharia.

Guandolo left the FBI in 2009 after a sexual affair with a key witness in a corruption trial, and has since been described as a “discredited” and “disgraced” former FBI employee. (Southern Poverty Law Center)

CONSERVATIVE: Guandolo as a National Security and Counterterrorism Expert

Guandolo has unique experience helping leaders identify and deal with real threats, and developed the first counter-terrorism programs in the FBI in 2006 to identify jihadi networks.

He was the first individual, along with Stephen Coughlin, to brief high-level government officials about the Islamic threat inside the government. John Guandolo

His work focuses on how Islamic extremist organizations have infiltrated the country’s defense perimeters and pose a threat to its existence.

He states that the Muslim Brotherhood is the driving force behind “civilization jihad” and that their operatives have embedded themselves in law enforcement, the military, and halls of power (this has been confirmed multiple times in the past two weeks and has been known to many for more than a decade who follow Islam closely, including ourselves).

Chapters

(scroll to the beginning to hear the entire video or

16:38 ⚠️⚠️⚠️MUST WATCH FROM HERE! ⚠️⚠️⚠️

18:01 🕌 “What Is a Mosque?”

18:50 🔫 Claims of Weapons in Mosques

20:27 🏫 Fortress-Style Mosque Near School

21:31 📚 “Permissible Lying” Discussion

22:54 🎭 Lying to Advance Islam Claim

23:21 ✝️ Christian Charity & “Naivety”

23:59 🌟 Yaser Qadhi & Texas Focus

25:27 📈 Growth of Mosques & Islamic Groups

26:50 💵 Hamas Funding Allegations

27:35 🏫 Expansion of Islamic Schools

28:18 🏛️ Politicians Supporting Islamic Leaders

29:20 😳 Texans “Shocked” by the Scale

30:16 ⚔️ “Texas Is at War” Argument

31:16 😨 Final Warning to the West

32:26 📣 Call to Share the Video

33:07 🙏 Final Message

Full Interview