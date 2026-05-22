BTV: Is the Government Running a Dragnet on VPN Users?

NOTE 05/22 09:00 - At the time of publishing this post, Substack is experiencing functional problems with producing transcripts… Once Substack has remedied this, we will produce the transcript and add it to this post…

Wyden has asked the government to warn Americans that the very tool millions use to protect their privacy may be used as a mass surveillance tool against them.

He says "Warn Americans how government are treating VPNs."

When Wyden asks pointed questions in public, it's usually because of something he can't say out loud.

Remember his Senate hearing in 2013?

Don't worry, we'll remind you.



So what does Wyden know?

And should you still be using a VPN?



00:00 The Question That Exposed a Lie

00:30 What is the NSA?

01:22 "Not Wittingly" 02:27 Wyden Already Knew The Answer

03:58 Snowden Was Right

04:57 The Signal Hidden in Plain Sight

05:45 The VPN Loophole

07:22 Massie can't tell you about this top secret spying program

07:38 Should You Still Use One?

08:37 The Real Problem Isn't VPNs

09:43 The Surveillance Accountability Act: Closing the loophole