The Dr Ardis Show: Better Way Conference with Dr. Tess Lawrie

Dr. Bryan Ardis sits down with Dr. Tess Lawrie - former WHO consultant and co-founder of the World Council for Health - to introduce one of the most unique health freedom events of the year: the Better Way Conference, happening May 30–31 in Warwick, Rhode Island (with a VIP Gala Dinner on May 29th).



This isn't your typical conference. Six fast-paced panels, 15-minute speaker slots, live audience Q&A, and a lineup that includes Dr. Sherry Tenpenny, Jan Clark, and some of the most courageous voices in medicine, governance, and self-healing.

Topics span cancer, biological products & informed consent, healthcare systems, treatment & prevention, EMF, and health governance.



Dr. Ardis will be the featured guest speaker at the Friday night Gala Dinner - and Tess walks us through how to get tickets, what to expect, and why this gathering is unlike anything the health freedom movement has produced.



Virtual tickets start at just $30. Use code ARDIS10 for 10% off.



Get tickets at: www.BetterWayConference.org