They CHASED DOWN Ilhan Omar, Her Face Said EVERYTHING

Amy Bock was just sentenced to over 41 years in prison for the Feeding Our Future fraud - and she's singing like a canary, pointing the finger directly at Ilhan Omar, Keith Ellison, and Tim Walz.

Omar was caught on camera refusing to answer a single question about the $250 million scandal after telling The Breakfast Club to "investigate me all you want."

Plus the learing center at the heart of Nick Shirley's investigation just led to federal indictments - while The Daily Show's Josh Johnson and CNN tried to discredit him.