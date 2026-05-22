SRS: Gen Z Evangelist on the Vices Destroying Your Life - Bryce Crawford

Bryce Crawford is a Christian evangelist and street preacher known for direct, face-to-face gospel conversations in public spaces.

He grew up in a church-influenced environment but experienced intense anxiety, depression, and spiritual confusion as a teenager, eventually becoming bitter toward religion.



At age 17, after reaching a personal crisis point in late 2020, Crawford describes a dramatic conversion marked by a profound sense of peace and a complete redirection of his life toward evangelical Christian faith.

Following his conversion, Crawford committed to bold public witness and full-time ministry, choosing street evangelism over traditional church roles.

He founded Jesus in the Street, a ministry focused on engaging culture directly.

Often in confrontational or emotionally charged environments - to share the Christian gospel.

His work emphasizes truth, repentance, and love expressed through courage and personal conviction.



Crawford has built a large online following through viral street-level encounters and testimony-driven content on TikTok and YouTube.

His media presence includes a main YouTube channel for long-form outreach and conversations, secondary clip channels, and a podcast featuring interviews and teachings on theology, culture, and evangelism.

Recently married to Mandy, Crawford frequently speaks about discipline, accountability, and building a Christ-centered marriage as foundations for ministry.

His broader vision centers on normalizing public expressions of faith, equipping Christians to engage a hostile culture, and bringing the gospel beyond church walls - into everyday public life.



Chapters

00:00 Life on the Road

08:22 Morning Proverbs Routine

21:36 Gospel Value of Life

39:34 Honest Talks With God

53:42 Inside The Satanic Temple

01:08:18 Christmas Day Suicide Plan

01:28:24 TikTok Faith Videos

01:43:39 Waitress To Manager Saved

01:59:01 Faith, Works, and Assurance

02:23:24 Dream Launches Ministry

02:40:46 Campus Debates Auburn

02:54:10 Core Objections to Islam

03:14:28 Tour Stops and Travel

03:29:16 Closing Prayer and Farewell