Podcast: Chaos in DC on Reconciliation & DOJ Judgment Fund plus Raul Castro Indicted

1. Breakdown of Senate Disruption Over Reconciliation

Why a planned Senate vote (a “vote-a-rama” tied to reconciliation) collapsed unexpectedly.

Key points:

Reconciliation is described as a process used to bypass the Senate filibuster and pass major legislation (in this case, funding border security and agencies like ICE and CBP).

The vote was canceled due to division among Republican senators, not just opposition from Democrats.

Several GOP senators are described as politically frustrated or weakened due to: Losing primaries or endorsements

Conflict with former President Trump