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What Erdogan and Putin Know That NATO Doesn't: Trump's Ankara Move
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What Erdogan and Putin Know That NATO Doesn't: Trump's Ankara Move

Learn why Turkey is such an important factor right now...
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 08, 2026

At the NATO summit in Ankara, President Trump signaled a new foreign-policy dynamic by prioritizing Turkey and President Erdogan - nearly skipping the summit, praising Turkey’s independent role on Iran, and floating renewed F-35 sales despite Turkey’s S-400 purchase and ties to both Moscow and Kiev.

In contrast, European leaders and Canada’s Mark Carney arrived with a “Resilience” agenda - claiming Europe can stand without the U.S. - after months of planning, including Carney’s coordination and MI6 guidance on “managing” Trump.

The episode argues this posture is undermined by Europe’s industrial decline, citing falling German production, Volkswagen’s expected job cuts, and Britain’s shrinking steel capacity, while Carney’s response centers on new defense and Ukraine lending facilities.

The script frames Putin’s July 4 call with Trump as highlighting shared historical ties and “colossal” cooperation potential, including space collaboration, as evidence old geopolitical rules are breaking down.

Chapters

00:00 The Midweek Update - Intro - July 8, 2026
01:39 Trump in Turkey
05:04 Europe Walks Into the Corner
09:18 The Phone Call, and Russia

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