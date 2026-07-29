Israel's Ambassador To UN Brings Evidence That Hamas Is Turning Pipes Into Rockets
During a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday (Jul 28), Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon shows purported evidence proving Hamas was using water pipes to create rockets.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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