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Israel's Ambassador To UN Brings Evidence That Hamas Is Turning Pipes Into Rockets
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Israel's Ambassador To UN Brings Evidence That Hamas Is Turning Pipes Into Rockets

During a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday (Jul 28), Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon shows purported evidence proving Hamas was using water pipes to create rockets.
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