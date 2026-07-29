GA Election Fraudsters Thought They Won BUT the TRUTH is Coming Out! Robert Gouveia, Esq. with Dr. Janice Johnston

About Dr. Janice Johnston

Dr. Janice Johnston is a member and former Vice Chair of the Georgia State Election Board, having been nominated by the Georgia Republican Party in early 2022.

A retired OBGYN, Johnston was appointed to the board as it considered removing the Fulton County elections board.

She has previously spoken against Fulton County's election management, calling for the firing of the county's elections director and criticizing temporary election workers' performance.

In the absence of Chairman John Fervier, she presided over State Election Board meetings in December 2025. Johnston resigned from the board in June 2026, citing personal reasons.

The Georgia State Election Board has the authority to promulgate rules and regulations to ensure uniformity, legality, and order in primaries and elections.

It also has the power to investigate fraud and irregularities in elections and report violations to the Attorney General or district attorney for further investigation and prosecution.

In August 2024, Johnston, along with board members Rick Jeffares and Janelle King, was praised by President Trump at a Georgia rally, where he referred to them as "pit bulls fighting for honesty, transparency, and victory."

The State Election Board settled a lawsuit for $50,000 in November 2025, and a GoFundMe campaign, started by Salleigh Grubbs, raised $30,000 for Johnston's defense.