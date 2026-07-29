DWS News: Reza Pahlavi Speaks On Iran’s Future In Exclusive Reuters Interview

Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi sat down with Reuters investigative reporters Steve Stecklow and Gavin Finch in Paris to discuss his vision for Iran’s future, his path toward a transitional democratic government, and the current state of the Islamic Republic.

In this comprehensive 75-minute interview (edited for length and clarity), Pahlavi addresses key issues surrounding his political campaign:

His strategy for leading a democratic transition and why he believes the regime is at its weakest point

His changing views on foreign intervention following violent crackdowns on protests in Iran

Responses to criticism regarding his qualifications, leadership style, and financial supporters

Allegations of harassment and violence among opposition supporters and his official stance on tolerance

His complex position on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the campaign to classify it as a terrorist organization

Watch the full sit-down interview with Reza Pahlavi as he responds to critical questions regarding his political movement and his vision for the Iranian people’s self-determination.