Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
BOMBSHELL: CCP SECRETLY Influenced America's Biggest MEDIA Outlets and the MSM Swallowed the Bait - Hook, Line, and Sinker
0:00
-13:54

BOMBSHELL: CCP SECRETLY Influenced America's Biggest MEDIA Outlets and the MSM Swallowed the Bait - Hook, Line, and Sinker

MSM will be whining about all this - let them, Natalie has the receipts for you to push back [ADDENDUM link to Natalie's article]
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty

How deep does the Chinese Communist Party's influence in American media really go?

On WarRoom, Natalie Winters reveals documents she says show Chinese Communist Party-linked organizations hosted American journalists on sponsored trips designed to shape their views of China.

She names major media figures and outlets discussed in the records, details internal assessments of the program's effectiveness, and argues the operation was part of a broader information warfare strategy.

Steve Bannon and Natalie Winters discuss why these allegations matter, how media narratives can influence public opinion, and what they believe the implications are for U.S.-China relations and national security.

The views expressed in this video may or may not reflect the views held by RAV management or ownership.

RAV delivers news programs and live-event coverage that captures the authentic voice and passion of real people all across America.

Decisive Liberty will be providing a link to Natalie’s hour-long special tomorrow, Thursday, 30 July as well as providing a transcript shortly after her show.

Natalie’s post on substack can be found here…

Natalie Winters
EXC: Leaked Document Names Mainstream Journalists Taking Pay-For-Play Trips To China
An exclusive investigation into archived records from a pro-China influence group reveals a years-long propaganda pipeline targeting senior figures at The New York Times, The Washington Post, Politico, NPR and other major outlets. A leaked internal report shows organizers privately celebrated changing how the journalists viewed, wrote about and edited c…
Read more
a day ago · 116 likes · 22 comments · Natalie Winters

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture