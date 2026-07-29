BOMBSHELL: CCP SECRETLY Influenced America's Biggest MEDIA Outlets and the MSM Swallowed the Bait - Hook, Line, and Sinker

How deep does the Chinese Communist Party's influence in American media really go?



On WarRoom, Natalie Winters reveals documents she says show Chinese Communist Party-linked organizations hosted American journalists on sponsored trips designed to shape their views of China.

She names major media figures and outlets discussed in the records, details internal assessments of the program's effectiveness, and argues the operation was part of a broader information warfare strategy.



Steve Bannon and Natalie Winters discuss why these allegations matter, how media narratives can influence public opinion, and what they believe the implications are for U.S.-China relations and national security.



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Decisive Liberty will be providing a link to Natalie’s hour-long special tomorrow, Thursday, 30 July as well as providing a transcript shortly after her show.

Natalie’s post on substack can be found here…