UNTOUCHABLE: The Machine Behind Fauci the Senate Hearing Won't Expose

Barbara Boyd argues that Anthony Fauci’s Senate grilling and expected 5th Amendment stance won’t address the central issue: how he remained protected for so long.

Citing Fauci’s recently released diary and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s role in uncovering it, she claims it shows public deception on COVID origins and policy while the media and institutions helped enforce a manufactured consensus that crushed dissent.

Boyd traces this “manufacture of consent” to Walter Lippmann and points to The Lancet’s 2020 anti–lab leak letter organized by Peter Daszak as an example of consensus enforcement tied to funding.

She contrasts real science’s adversarial testing with grant-driven conformity, references earlier crises like AIDS and opioids, and highlights a July 21 proposal by Trump science advisor Michael Kratsios to redirect federal science funding toward mavericks, verification, merit, and advanced manufacturing, mandating agencies to reflect the shift in 2027–2028 budgets.

Chapters

00:00 The Midweek Update - Intro - July 29, 2026

01:39 What Today’s Hearing Won't Do

04:00 The Scientific and Intelligence Consensus Machine

10:04 Removing the Consenting Experts from Federal Funding