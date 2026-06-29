We Who Wrestle With God tour: What You Put First Determines Your Life

Hi everybody. Welcome to the release of the second lecture from my extensive tour archives. We’ve been working together late at night when my symptoms recede enough so that I can finally concentrate to make this release a possibility.

At the same time recently, I've been able to write a little bit and I'm working on three essays at the moment, which I hope to finish and release in the near future. One deals with the climate lies propagated by the socialists and the leftists. Another deals with the issue of the alphabet mafia and the associated Pride movement. And the final one deals with the so-called “rape gangs” in the UK, asking whether the terminology “rape gang”, which is definitely an improvement over “grooming gang”, is sufficient to accurately describe the magnitude of the crimes that are being committed.

In any case, I'm working on these now, hoping to contribute something to the ongoing public debate about these crucially important issues. I'm unhappy with my silence, however necessitated it might be by the conditions of my illness. I would like to get back to.

Thanks for your time and attention. I hope you enjoy listening to this second lecture as much as I enjoyed delivering it.

This is the second lecture from the We Who Wrestle With God tour.

What does it mean that your God is whatever you put first? Why are the stories that grip you not false but hyper-real? Why is work identical to sacrifice, and what does that reveal about the nature of the covenantal relationship between humanity and the spirit of being? What happened when Cain offered his second rate effort and why is that same temptation available to every one of us in every decision we make? What is the story of Job really about? And what is the one promise that runs through the entire biblical corpus for those who are willing to offer their best?

These are not abstract questions. They are the questions that determine the structure of your life whether you answer them consciously or not.

Lecture filmed in Adler Theatre in Davenport, Iowa on February 18, 2024.

The First Lecture of this Series