Present or Absent, We Wrestle with God

Hi, everybody.



I’m pleased to let you know that we’re going to release a lecture a week from my extensive tour archive, beginning this Sunday and then repeating every Sunday after that.



This allows me to do something interesting and useful while I’m otherwise incapacitated. My health is such at the moment that I can’t really return to podcasting or public lecturing. But we recorded these with the express intention of preparing them for release, and we’ve all determined that this is a very good time to do that.



So that’s what’s going to happen.



I hope you find them useful and compelling. They’ll be particularly attractive to those of you who liked my early YouTube work that was very lecture focused. It’s a return to my roots, I suppose, in some ways. And I’m as happy as I can be under the current circumstances, given my ill health, to be participating in this process and to have these lectures prepared for release.



Thanks a lot for your continued attention and support.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson