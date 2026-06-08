Warner Kept the Russia Hoax Alive, Now He’s Blocking the Man Who Could Expose Him

In this Monday brief, Barbara Boyd argues that Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick are “hysterical” over President Trump naming businessman Bill Pulte as Acting Director of National Intelligence, highlighting Warner’s CNN warning that Pulte could misuse intelligence to claim foreign interference and disrupt future elections.

Boyd connects the backlash to a Senate refusal to authorize FISA and to Fitzpatrick’s push to kill Trump’s proposed $1.8 billion fund for victims of “lawfare,” which she says would create a public record of who targeted figures like Flynn, Papadopoulos, Roger Stone, January 6 defendants, and even Bernie Sanders.

She cites former DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s claims about Russiagate and Ukrainegate, alleges Warner and Fitzpatrick played key roles, links the Ukraine funding fight to Tony Blair and Chatham House, and calls for a “Too Big to Rig” turnout in November aimed at pressuring Republican moderates like Susan Collins.

Chapters

00:00 The Monday Brief - Intro - June 8, 2026

02:06 Why Warner & Fitzpatrick Are Sabotaging a War Trump Is Winning

03:01 What Did These Two Crooks Do?

06:45 What Bill Pulte Will Find