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Each Day Of This Forecast Gets WORSE...
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Each Day Of This Forecast Gets WORSE...

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DecisiveLiberty

This forecast walks day by day through a week that keeps raising the stakes:

  • scattered severe storms and an overnight heavy-rain complex across the Plains and Iowa this weekend,

  • a Sunday flooding threat from southeast Minnesota into northern Indiana, and then

  • a Monday severe-weather corridor from Chicago to Pittsburgh affecting roughly 26 million people.

Behind it all,

  • dangerous heat peaks out West before spreading into the Southern Plains, Gulf Coast, and Southeast with heat indices of 105 to 115,

  • multi-day heavy rain sets up in the Ohio Valley, and

  • rapid onset drought becomes a real concern heading deeper into August.

Our Note: In other words, weather - don’t like it wait a minute, it will change :-)

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