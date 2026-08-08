Each Day Of This Forecast Gets WORSE...

This forecast walks day by day through a week that keeps raising the stakes:

scattered severe storms and an overnight heavy-rain complex across the Plains and Iowa this weekend,

a Sunday flooding threat from southeast Minnesota into northern Indiana, and then

a Monday severe-weather corridor from Chicago to Pittsburgh affecting roughly 26 million people.

Behind it all,

dangerous heat peaks out West before spreading into the Southern Plains, Gulf Coast, and Southeast with heat indices of 105 to 115,

multi-day heavy rain sets up in the Ohio Valley, and

rapid onset drought becomes a real concern heading deeper into August.

Our Note: In other words, weather - don’t like it wait a minute, it will change :-)