Whole Home Generators Are Expensive, Do This Instead!

HAXMAN:

Forget $15,000 for a whole-home generator.

This DIY backup power system will save you thousands. Get the Mileseey S50 here: https://dada.link/0eQ7Hj

I'll show you how to power your entire house using a portable generator and a DIY custom-built, quiet generator shed.

I spent about $3,500 buying my generator and materials for the generator shed.

My electrician skipped the generator interlock kit when he installed my generator inlet box so I did that myself to make my connection safe.

The electrical work cost me $600 to connect my generator to my house.

My Duramax generator cost me about $2,500, and my DIY generator shed cost about $400 to build.

Now I have a safe, long-lasting, budget-friendly home backup power system.