Whole Home Generators Are Expensive, Do This Instead!

HAXMAN:
Forget $15,000 for a whole-home generator.
This DIY backup power system will save you thousands. Get the Mileseey S50 here: https://dada.link/0eQ7Hj
I'll show you how to power your entire house using a portable generator and a DIY custom-built, quiet generator shed.
I spent about $3,500 buying my generator and materials for the generator shed.
My electrician skipped the generator interlock kit when he installed my generator inlet box so I did that myself to make my connection safe.
The electrical work cost me $600 to connect my generator to my house.
My Duramax generator cost me about $2,500, and my DIY generator shed cost about $400 to build.
Now I have a safe, long-lasting, budget-friendly home backup power system.