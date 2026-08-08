NFA Unconstitutional, What It Means for You

Armed Attorneys Leslie Cross and Richard Hayes break down a major Texas federal court ruling in Silencer Shop Foundation v. ATF that could reshape parts of the National Firearms Act.

Does the NFA still stand if Congress reduced the tax on suppressors, SBRs, SBSs, and AOWs to $0?

Who is actually protected by this ruling?

And does simply living in Texas mean you’re covered?

Leslie and Richard explain who the court’s relief applies to, which NFA items are included, why machine guns and destructive devices are not covered, and why this decision is not a nationwide repeal of the NFA.

They also cover the 7-day stay and why the government is likely to appeal.

📄 View Court Ruling

