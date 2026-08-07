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Trump Just Made His Final Power Move; Now It's Over. Trump ALREADY Won...
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Trump Just Made His Final Power Move; Now It's Over. Trump ALREADY Won...

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DecisiveLiberty

No matter what the Left does, even if - God forbid - they win elections, they have already lost…

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