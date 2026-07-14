Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastWaking Up at 3 am Every Night? Just 1 Cup Makes You Sleep 8 Hours Straight 21×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -14:03-14:03Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Waking Up at 3 am Every Night? Just 1 Cup Makes You Sleep 8 Hours Straight Decisive LibertyJul 14, 20262ShareTranscriptDoes putting salt in your socks before bed really help you sleep better, or is it just another viral sleep hack? If you're struggling with insomnia, waking up at 2 AM, anxiety, or poor sleep quality, these evidence-based sleep strategies can help.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesSupreme Court 'Knives Out' as Tensions FLAIR Between Judges!1 hr ago • Decisive LibertyALL HELL Breaks Loose After ICE Shooting. Democrats CAUGHT Lying Again2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyJillian Michaels: The Truth Behind Trump's 34 Felony Convictions3 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyLindsey Graham’s Strategy to PASS The Save Act Revealed Moments Before He’s Found DEAD | Thune BLOCK6 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyGubba Homestead: Why I’m Buying Old Tech Before 20307 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyUniversity of Chicago Just Found a Shortcut Quantum Computers Need14 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyQuantum Data Centers Are Moving to Space; Classical Computing Can't Follow 14 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty