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Waking Up at 3 am Every Night? Just 1 Cup Makes You Sleep 8 Hours Straight
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Waking Up at 3 am Every Night? Just 1 Cup Makes You Sleep 8 Hours Straight

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Decisive Liberty
Jul 14, 2026

Does putting salt in your socks before bed really help you sleep better, or is it just another viral sleep hack?

If you're struggling with insomnia, waking up at 2 AM, anxiety, or poor sleep quality, these evidence-based sleep strategies can help.

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