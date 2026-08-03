Leftist Radio Host Realizes He Was WRONG About Charlie Kirk LIVE On Air
This is what happens when Brian Shapiro is forced to contend with simple logic that shatters his entire narrative about Charlie Kirk. He tried everything he could to avoid it.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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