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Leftist Radio Host Realizes He Was WRONG About Charlie Kirk LIVE On Air
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-11:10

Leftist Radio Host Realizes He Was WRONG About Charlie Kirk LIVE On Air

This is what happens when Brian Shapiro is forced to contend with simple logic that shatters his entire narrative about Charlie Kirk. He tried everything he could to avoid it.
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