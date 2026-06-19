V.P. JD Vance: They Tricked Me About Trump, I Was Wrong!

US Vice President JD Vance reveals the inside story of the Iran peace deal, how his mother's opioid addiction shaped him, why he went from angry atheist to baptized Christian, and how Donald Trump operates behind closed doors!



JD Vance is the 50th Vice President of the United States, serving under President Donald Trump.

A Yale Law School graduate and former US Senator for Ohio, he is the bestselling author of 'Hillbilly Elegy' and his new book 'Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith'.



He explains:

◼️ Why one stable person in your childhood can determine your entire future

◼️ Why he went from calling Trump 'America's Hitler' to becoming his Vice President

◼️ Why governments lying to young people about war are destroying the West

◼️ Why AI won't take your job but will make the rich dramatically richer

◼️ Why the speed of immigration is what really divides communities



00:00:00 Intro

00:02:58 How Childhood Shaped Who You Became

00:05:54 You Were Put Up For Adoption

00:07:00 Watching Your Mother's Relationships Up Close

00:08:02 How Childhood Trauma Shapes Adults

00:10:33 How Addiction Tore The Family Apart

00:16:18 Why Empathy Is Missing In Politics

00:18:07 Why Politics Turns Opponents Into Villains

00:19:35 Trump's Immigration Rhetoric Explained

00:23:04 Can You Discuss Immigration Without Division?

00:25:15 Moving Into An All-White Neighborhood

00:28:36 How Political Messaging Creates Division

00:30:56 Would You Cross A Border For Your Family?

00:34:07 Why You Joined The Marine Corps

00:37:06 Why George W. Bush Frustrated You

00:39:38 Ads

00:41:42 The War With Iran

00:48:54 Iran's Most Powerful Weapon

00:51:43 Could Iran Wait Out Trump?

00:52:38 The Real Deal With Iran

00:53:46 What's Inside The Iran Term Sheet?

00:56:19 What Happens To Iran's Nuclear Material?

00:57:06 Can Inspectors Stop Secret Nuclear Programs?

00:58:11 Trump's Message To Netanyahu

00:59:18 Do You Trust Israel?

01:00:13 Why The US And Israel Are So Closely Linked

01:02:45 What Does Netanyahu Really Want?

01:03:51 Why Your Views On Trump Changed

01:07:20 What You Learned Behind Closed Doors

01:09:40 The Call To Become Vice President 01:12:01 Ads

01:13:01 Did You Know What You Were Signing Up For?

01:15:30 How Becoming VP Changed Your Family

01:19:52 What Surprised Your Wife Most

01:20:54 Does The Secret Service Control Your Life?

01:22:18 Why Faith Came Back Into Your Life

01:24:19 When You Realized Faith Matters

01:28:11 What AI Means For America's Future

01:28:57 Are You Worried About AI Job Loss?

01:37:45 Should America Own The Biggest AI Companies?

01:39:21 What Mamaw Would Think Today

01:43:09 Are Aliens Real?



You can pre-order JD Vance’s book, ‘Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith’, here: https://link.thediaryofaceo.com/4LtlJPz