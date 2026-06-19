V.P. JD Vance: They Tricked Me About Trump, I Was Wrong!

US Vice President JD Vance reveals the inside story of the Iran peace deal, how his mother's opioid addiction shaped him, why he went from angry atheist to baptized Christian, and how Donald Trump operates behind closed doors!
JD Vance is the 50th Vice President of the United States, serving under President Donald Trump.
A Yale Law School graduate and former US Senator for Ohio, he is the bestselling author of 'Hillbilly Elegy' and his new book 'Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith'.
He explains:
◼️ Why one stable person in your childhood can determine your entire future
◼️ Why he went from calling Trump 'America's Hitler' to becoming his Vice President
◼️ Why governments lying to young people about war are destroying the West
◼️ Why AI won't take your job but will make the rich dramatically richer
◼️ Why the speed of immigration is what really divides communities
00:00:00 Intro
00:02:58 How Childhood Shaped Who You Became
00:05:54 You Were Put Up For Adoption
00:07:00 Watching Your Mother's Relationships Up Close
00:08:02 How Childhood Trauma Shapes Adults
00:10:33 How Addiction Tore The Family Apart
00:16:18 Why Empathy Is Missing In Politics
00:18:07 Why Politics Turns Opponents Into Villains
00:19:35 Trump's Immigration Rhetoric Explained
00:23:04 Can You Discuss Immigration Without Division?
00:25:15 Moving Into An All-White Neighborhood
00:28:36 How Political Messaging Creates Division
00:30:56 Would You Cross A Border For Your Family?
00:34:07 Why You Joined The Marine Corps
00:37:06 Why George W. Bush Frustrated You
00:39:38 Ads
00:41:42 The War With Iran
00:48:54 Iran's Most Powerful Weapon
00:51:43 Could Iran Wait Out Trump?
00:52:38 The Real Deal With Iran
00:53:46 What's Inside The Iran Term Sheet?
00:56:19 What Happens To Iran's Nuclear Material?
00:57:06 Can Inspectors Stop Secret Nuclear Programs?
00:58:11 Trump's Message To Netanyahu
00:59:18 Do You Trust Israel?
01:00:13 Why The US And Israel Are So Closely Linked
01:02:45 What Does Netanyahu Really Want?
01:03:51 Why Your Views On Trump Changed
01:07:20 What You Learned Behind Closed Doors
01:09:40 The Call To Become Vice President 01:12:01 Ads
01:13:01 Did You Know What You Were Signing Up For?
01:15:30 How Becoming VP Changed Your Family
01:19:52 What Surprised Your Wife Most
01:20:54 Does The Secret Service Control Your Life?
01:22:18 Why Faith Came Back Into Your Life
01:24:19 When You Realized Faith Matters
01:28:11 What AI Means For America's Future
01:28:57 Are You Worried About AI Job Loss?
01:37:45 Should America Own The Biggest AI Companies?
01:39:21 What Mamaw Would Think Today
01:43:09 Are Aliens Real?
You can pre-order JD Vance’s book, ‘Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith’, here: https://link.thediaryofaceo.com/4LtlJPz