Victor Davis Hanson and host Jack Fowler discuss why several NATO allies - especially France - restricted the United States from using bases and airspace during operations aimed at Iran, arguing Europe benefits from U.S. security while pursuing divergent domestic and foreign-policy agendas.
Hanson urges the Trump administration to frame NATO burden-sharing and reciprocity in “sorrowful” terms, consider tighter bilateral ties with supportive allies, and better explain the difficulty and aims of the Iran campaign, including deterrence and possible conditions for regime change while clarifying U.S.-Israel alignment.
They also address tensions with Canada over defense spending and policies, the scale of alleged fraud in California programs highlighted by City Journal reporting, and Democrats’ attempts to rebrand figures like Pete Buttigieg to win back white working-class voters.
VDH: NATO’s Double Standard on Iran, Europe’s Drift, and the Fraud Crisis at Home
Victor Davis Hanson and host Jack Fowler discuss why several NATO allies - especially France - restricted the United States from using bases and airspace during operations aimed at Iran, arguing Europe benefits from U.S. security while pursuing divergent domestic and foreign-policy agendas.