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Vance's SHOCKING Press Conference as CA Goes DARK Over Diversity Mandate
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Vance's SHOCKING Press Conference as CA Goes DARK Over Diversity Mandate

JD Vance held a White House press conference as Gavin Newsom's California faces a DOJ inquiry...
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 19, 2026

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