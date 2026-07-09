U.S. Military Just UNLOADED On 170 Iranian Targets

The U.S. military struck 170 Iranian military targets across two consecutive nights - the most concentrated degradation campaign since Operation Epic Fury began February 28th.

We break down the full platform lineup: the F-15E Strike Eagle, the F-16CJ Wild Weasel and its AGM-88 HARM anti-radiation missile, and the F/A-18 Super Hornet off the Ford and Lincoln carrier strike groups.

Iran responded by launching Shahed kamikaze drones into civilian neighborhoods in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar - while simultaneously calling Trump's plane to ask for a deal.

Bahrain confirmed Iran is targeting civilians.

Ukraine round up: Ukrainian drones set two Russian oil tankers ablaze in the Sea of Azov on July 9th and struck refineries as far as Siberia.

Trump said 'let's just finish the job.'

The naval blockade is back on the table.

Full breakdown.