UFOs, The Occult and JD Vance - Rod Dreher

In this episode of The Winston Marshall Show, I sit down with author Rod Dreher for a conversation on UFOs, demons, exorcism, the occult, and the growing spiritual crisis in the modern West.
We discuss why figures like JD Vance believe the UFO phenomenon may be demonic, the rise of the occult, Gen Z's search for meaning, Christianity, and why Dreher believes the West has lost its sense of the supernatural.
WATCH THE EXTENDED CONVERSATION HERE
Chapters
00:00 Introduction
02:02 UFO Encounters & The Supernatural
07:13 Why More People Are Experiencing The Supernatural
09:08 Sleep Paralysis, Demons & The Occult
16:40 The Great Deception Theory
22:00 The Return Of The Spiritual World
26:19 Why The Occult Is Growing
30:31 The Enlightenment & The Loss Of Meaning
40:29 Exorcisms, Demons & Spiritual Warfare
49:28 Living In Wonder & True Enchantment