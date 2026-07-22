UFOs, The Occult and JD Vance - Rod Dreher

In this episode of The Winston Marshall Show, I sit down with author Rod Dreher for a conversation on UFOs, demons, exorcism, the occult, and the growing spiritual crisis in the modern West.

We discuss why figures like JD Vance believe the UFO phenomenon may be demonic, the rise of the occult, Gen Z's search for meaning, Christianity, and why Dreher believes the West has lost its sense of the supernatural.

WATCH THE EXTENDED CONVERSATION HERE

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

02:02 UFO Encounters & The Supernatural

07:13 Why More People Are Experiencing The Supernatural

09:08 Sleep Paralysis, Demons & The Occult

16:40 The Great Deception Theory

22:00 The Return Of The Spiritual World

26:19 Why The Occult Is Growing

30:31 The Enlightenment & The Loss Of Meaning

40:29 Exorcisms, Demons & Spiritual Warfare

49:28 Living In Wonder & True Enchantment