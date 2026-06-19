Trump’s Plan REVEALED… It’s FAR BIGGER Than We Knew!

Trump’s entire Middle East plan is finally coming into focus and it’s far bigger, more strategic, and more multi‑layered than most of the media has admitted.

Trump is using hard power, energy leverage, and back‑channel diplomacy to flip the script in the Strait of Hormuz, where he quietly had the U.S. military move more than 200 ships and over 100 million barrels of oil so America and its allies couldn’t be blackmailed

Now Iran is suddenly signaling they’re ready for a deal, all while critics scream that he’s “giving Iran 300 billion dollars” even though the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) he signed in Versailles lays out a framework for regional economic cooperation, not a 300 billion dollar U.S. taxpayer giveaway

The same critics who had no problem sending hundreds of billions to Ukraine, and Vice President JD Vance has been absolutely crystal clear in explaining that this is about using economic incentives, energy dominance, and regional pressure to force Iran to behave without endless war

China quietly leans on Tehran to keep the Straits open, NATO and G7 leaders cheer the deal because it gets them off the hook, and yet they still refuse to acknowledge that Trump is the one ending the Iran war, protecting global shipping, and defending American workers and taxpayers

In this interview with Susan Kokinda from Promethean Action, we dive into