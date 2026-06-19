Trump’s Plan REVEALED… It’s FAR BIGGER Than We Knew!

Trump’s entire Middle East plan is finally coming into focus and it’s far bigger, more strategic, and more multi‑layered than most of the media has admitted.
Trump is using hard power, energy leverage, and back‑channel diplomacy to flip the script in the Strait of Hormuz, where he quietly had the U.S. military move more than 200 ships and over 100 million barrels of oil so America and its allies couldn’t be blackmailed
Now Iran is suddenly signaling they’re ready for a deal, all while critics scream that he’s “giving Iran 300 billion dollars” even though the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) he signed in Versailles lays out a framework for regional economic cooperation, not a 300 billion dollar U.S. taxpayer giveaway
The same critics who had no problem sending hundreds of billions to Ukraine, and Vice President JD Vance has been absolutely crystal clear in explaining that this is about using economic incentives, energy dominance, and regional pressure to force Iran to behave without endless war
China quietly leans on Tehran to keep the Straits open, NATO and G7 leaders cheer the deal because it gets them off the hook, and yet they still refuse to acknowledge that Trump is the one ending the Iran war, protecting global shipping, and defending American workers and taxpayers
In this interview with Susan Kokinda from Promethean Action, we dive into
what’s really going on in the Middle East
how Trump outplayed the globalists
why the left and the media are bashing him so hard
what Susan told a packed room of patriots in North Carolina in her “Calm Down, This Is What Trump Is Really Doing” speech, and
what the GOP must do next - outside of the redistricting war - to communicate Trump’s wins, spend smart money on messaging, and take this story to the key states where voters still have no idea just how big Trump’s plan really is