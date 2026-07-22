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Trump’s IRS Dispute Takes Darker Turn, Judge Imposes Penalties on Legal Team
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Trump’s IRS Dispute Takes Darker Turn, Judge Imposes Penalties on Legal Team

Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 22, 2026

There has been a relatively large development in President Trump’s $10 Billion dollar lawsuit against the IRS - with the federal judge in the case being so against the lawsuit that she not only dismissed the deal that was negotiated between Trump and the IRS, but she also slapped Trump’s lawyers with penalties.

One of them was even barred from entering her courtroom for the next year.

Episode Resources

🔵 Judge’s Order: https://ept.ms/4yydmYF
🔵 Trump’s Lawsuit: https://ept.ms/4yydnvH
🔵 Epoch Times Analysis: https://ept.ms/4fOQE7e

Original Episode

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