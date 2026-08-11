Susan Kokinda critiques Michigan Democratic Senate primary winner Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, arguing that while he calls Trump a symptom and “the system” the disease, El-Sayed actually protects the same oligarchic system he denounces.

From reporting outside a Michigan polling place, she recounts El-Sayed’s slogans (“Money out of politics, money in your pocket, Medicare for all”) and contrasts them with Republican claims that the “Big Beautiful Bill” and pro-industry policies put money in workers’ pockets through tax relief and jobs.

She traces middle-class decline in Detroit to the end of Bretton Woods and NAFTA, cites Scott Bessent’s “compensate the loser” strategy, and argues oligarchy is unelected policy control.

She disputes Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed’s AIPAC framing by citing larger funding streams from foundations and NGOs, then ties El-Sayed’s Rhodes Scholar background to Cecil Rhodes, framing the conflict as “Rhodes versus Lincoln” and promoting Promethean Action.

00:00 The Monday Brief - BESSENT VS THE FAKE REBEL: Who Really Made Abdul El-Sayed - August 10, 2026

01:45 Money In Your Pocket

06:04 The Enemy’s Real Strategy

08:39 The “Money Out of Politics” Fraud, And What That Money Bought