Trump's 50% Tariff Just Exposed What Carney Is Really Protecting

As President Trump has leveraged tariffs in his efforts to reshore manufacturing and reduce the trade deficit, did you know that China and Canada have been the only countries to retaliate?



Susan Kokinda demonstrates that the issue is not a simple U.S.-Canada dispute, it's a broader conflict about sovereignty vs empire.

Just look at how Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is staffing his government with figures tied to the British Crown and globalist institutions: trade minister Dominic LeBlanc also leads King Charles’s Privy Council, new Chief Operating Officer Maia Johnson is an American Democratic operative linked to Clinton and Bloomberg networks, and new the Governor General Louise Arbour comes from UN legal roles associated with the International Criminal Court.



Under Carney, Canada is not a nation, it's the new home address for the British Empire, and President Trump's new Canadian tariffs must be seen in that light.



02:13 The Machinery Moves North

06:29 The Idea They Can't Use Anymore

09:41 The Inversion