Trump TRIGGERS Democrat On Live TV For Paying TSA Workers, INCREDIBLE To Watch

A TSA union rep thanked President Donald Trump on live CNN for paying federal workers during the government shutdown - and the anchor's face said everything Democrats don't want you to see.

Three government shutdowns in 12 months, all engineered by Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats to block ICE funding, and now Trump just did an end-run around all of them.

Larry O'Connor breaks down the Democrats' government shutdown strategy, the TSA airport crisis, and the media meltdowns that followed Trump's DHS pay workaround.

Chapters

0:00 Trump pays TSA agents — Democrats furious

0:28 The CNN moment: TSA agent thanks Trump on air

2:35 ICE agents rescue Houston airport from shutdown chaos

3:01 Trump moves DHS money to pay federal workers

4:48 Jim Himes calls paying TSA agents "illegal" on Face the Nation

5:41 Larry's response: "Please impeach him for that."

6:03 CNN host can't get Democrat to say he's happy workers are paid

9:08 Margaret Brennan pretends she doesn't understand the filibuster

12:58 Jonathan Karl corners Chris Van Hollen on ABC

14:54 John Thune and Senate leadership vacuum