Trump Just CORNERED the Entire Middle East in ONE Phone Call

Trump just delivered the most ambitious Middle East peace mandate since the original Abraham Accords. Eight world leaders.

One Saturday phone call.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Iran all on notice.



The Obama JCPOA flew cash to Tehran.

The Obama JCPOA empowered the Mullahs.

The Obama JCPOA expired before the ink dried.



Trump put MBS on the call.

Trump put Emir Tamim on the call.

Trump put Field Marshal Asim Munir and President El-Sisi on the call.

Trump put the Islamic Republic on notice.

Five years of Abraham Accords.

Zero member nations have walked out.



In this video, War Briefs Report breaks down the eight-leader Saturday call, the Saudi-Qatar exclusion clause, the Strait of Hormuz strikes on Bandar Abbas, the enriched uranium verification regime, and why this peace architecture buries the Obama-era nuclear deal for good.

Abraham Accords / U.S. Department of State

CLICK HERE to View the Accord