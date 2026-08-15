Ascension—In a Manner You Most Likely Would Have Never Thought...
In a chaotic news cycle, Professor David Clements shares his insights in a video and article.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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